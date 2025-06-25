Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.81.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other Utz Brands news, Director William Jr. Werzyn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $271,275.70. The trade was a 53.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,173.08. This trade represents a 7.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Utz Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Utz Brands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

