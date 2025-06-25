Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 83,372 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Trading Up 1.4%
Kemper stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 23.93%.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
