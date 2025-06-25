Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 2,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. This represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 83,372 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Trading Up 1.4%

Kemper stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.