Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 51,204 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,204 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

