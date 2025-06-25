Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

