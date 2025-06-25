Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) versus International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Head to Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and International Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewaunee Scientific 7.99% 24.66% 9.76% International Isotopes 0.35% 1.21% 0.30%

Risk & Volatility

Kewaunee Scientific has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of International Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewaunee Scientific $220.03 million 0.50 $18.75 million $5.91 6.52 International Isotopes $13.90 million 2.65 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and International Isotopes”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats International Isotopes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; and technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture. It sells its products primarily through dealers, its subidiaries, and a national distributor. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed and positron emission tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. This segment also offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot and pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy and various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals and sodium iodide I-131 generic drug product for medical, industrial, and research applications. The Fluorine Products segment is involved in the production of small-scale qualification samples of high purity fluoride gas for various industrial applications, as well as development of laboratory and analytical processes required to support the planned uranium de-conversion and fluorine extraction facility. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

