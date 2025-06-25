Contrasting EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Nelnet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $1.16 billion 0.63 $83.10 million $1.19 11.19 Nelnet $2.14 billion 2.01 $184.04 million $5.29 22.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP. EZCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.8% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nelnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nelnet has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EZCORP and Nelnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 2 2 1 2.80 Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00

EZCORP presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.01%. Nelnet has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.25%. Given EZCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Nelnet.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 7.45% 11.53% 5.97% Nelnet 9.44% 6.00% 1.39%

Summary

Nelnet beats EZCORP on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels, and processing and technology services. The Education Technology Services and Payments segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost-effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. This segment also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. The Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. It also offers investment advisory, insurance, and reinsurance services, as well as engages in real estate investment business. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.