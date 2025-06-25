Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Head-To-Head Review

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ambu A/S and Acadia Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00 Acadia Healthcare 0 4 6 0 2.60

Acadia Healthcare has a consensus price target of $47.94, indicating a potential upside of 122.79%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Ambu A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 6.21% 6.31% 4.97% Acadia Healthcare 5.94% 8.72% 4.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambu A/S and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ambu A/S and Acadia Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $783.76 million 4.42 $34.17 million $0.19 77.58 Acadia Healthcare $3.15 billion 0.63 $255.61 million $2.03 10.60

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ambu A/S. Acadia Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambu A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ambu A/S has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambu A/S beats Acadia Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

