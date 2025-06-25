Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,456 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $548,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 32,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.8975 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

