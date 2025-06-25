Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.35. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.29.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

