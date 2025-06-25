Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – June 22nd

Marathon Digital, IREN, Cleanspark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, and Cipher Mining are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give them significant exposure to Bitcoin (for example, cryptocurrency miners, firms holding large Bitcoin reserves or platforms offering Bitcoin trading services). Investors buy these stocks to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,423,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,091,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 6.61.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,892,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,972,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,187,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,858,519. Cleanspark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 4.23.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,881,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,726,069. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 4.53.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,642,540. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.09.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,504,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,796,980. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 6.30.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,871,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,604. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.58.

