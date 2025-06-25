Promising Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 22nd

Gibraltar Industries, Quantum Biopharma, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Aurora Cannabis are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or retail sale of cannabis and its derivatives. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the legal cannabis industry’s growth prospects. Prices can be highly volatile due to shifting regulations, market competition and evolving consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,741. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of Quantum Biopharma stock traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $35.00. 825,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,903. Quantum Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $73.67. 359,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.99. 441,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,294. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $4.08. 4,791,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

