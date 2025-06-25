Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – June 22nd

Salesforce, Accenture, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or implement AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms poised to benefit from the rapid growth and innovation driven by AI across multiple industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,802,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $20.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.66. 11,638,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.32. 15,492,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Read More