Top Real Estate Stocks To Consider – June 23rd

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, MercadoLibre, Bank of New York Mellon, Charles Schwab, and BlackRock are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing properties, offering investors exposure to the real estate market without direct property ownership. They often include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property management firms, providing the potential for regular dividend income and long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,002,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,725,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $345.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,360,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364,377. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 55,474,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,788,015. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $53.93 on Monday, hitting $2,457.74. 210,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,257. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,563.21 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,387.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2,090.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.95. 5,802,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $981.27. 338,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $948.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Read More