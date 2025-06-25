Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Now – June 22nd

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or service military and national security equipment—such as weapons systems, aircraft, ships, cybersecurity solutions and support services—primarily for government clients. Because these firms often secure long-term government contracts, their revenue streams tend to be more stable and less sensitive to broader economic cycles. Investors may view defense stocks as a defensive play, offering steady cash flows and dividends even during market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,076,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,266. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,925,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,563. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.45.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,313,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,510,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

