Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – June 23rd

BigBear.ai, Indaptus Therapeutics, and TeraWulf are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low prices, limited liquidity, and less regulatory oversight, penny stocks carry higher volatility and risk compared to larger, more established stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 173,345,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,419,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 354,584,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,297. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.32. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.56. 34,436,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,657,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.09.

