Kirsten M. Spears Sells 56,310 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AVGO opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average is $213.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.87.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
