Kirsten M. Spears Sells 56,310 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average is $213.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.