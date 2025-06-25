Raymond B. Bentley Sells 122,114 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $6,191,179.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,347,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,114,396.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after buying an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,114,000 after buying an additional 898,115 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after buying an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 475,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $15,960,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

