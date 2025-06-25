Niraj Shah Sells 30,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,706,541.91. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,927,871.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,342.58.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Niraj Shah sold 5,725 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $229,572.50.

On Monday, May 12th, Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $381,461.08.

NYSE:W opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.94.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,944 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,735,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

