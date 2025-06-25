Michail Feldman Sells 478,375 Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) Stock

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michail Feldman sold 478,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$1,148,100.00.

Alithya Group Trading Up 0.4%

TSE ALYA opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.89 million, a P/E ratio of -70.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Cormark increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$2.80 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.

