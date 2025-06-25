K. Michelle Borninkhof Sells 750 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AutoZone Trading Down 3.5%
NYSE AZO opened at $3,579.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,801.49 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,698.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,529.36.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.24.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AZO
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.