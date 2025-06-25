K. Michelle Borninkhof Sells 750 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AutoZone Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,579.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,801.49 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,698.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,529.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

