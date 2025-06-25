Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) EVP Sells $1,760,000.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,210,252. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Gordon Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATRA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

