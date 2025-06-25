Christopher Mackay Acquires 319,363 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay bought 319,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.30 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,373,260.90 ($891,727.86).
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
