Hratch Dikran Panossian Sells 9,006 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total value of C$855,240.38.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of CM opened at C$96.42 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$64.65 and a 12-month high of C$97.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.21. The stock has a market cap of C$90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.