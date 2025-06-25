Hratch Dikran Panossian Sells 9,006 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total value of C$855,240.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CM opened at C$96.42 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$64.65 and a 12-month high of C$97.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.21. The stock has a market cap of C$90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$96.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

