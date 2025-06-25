Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HL opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.