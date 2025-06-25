McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $696.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $348,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 4,559.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $721.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $709.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.70. McKesson has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $733.10. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.