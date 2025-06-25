Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Target Price at $61.75

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

