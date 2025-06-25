Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $62.84

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of DOCS opened at $58.67 on Friday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,926.02. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,641,000 after buying an additional 1,323,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $65,702,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,966,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,133,000 after buying an additional 1,113,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Doximity by 525.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

