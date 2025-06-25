ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $59.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. ODDITY Tech has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.67%. ODDITY Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

