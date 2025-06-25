Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $220.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

