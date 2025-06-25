Analysts Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price at $16.20

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

