Q1 Earnings Estimate for Nice Issued By Northland Capmk

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nice in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nice’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nice’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Nice’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nice currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Nice

Nice Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $165.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Nice has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.