HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on HCW Biologics from $120.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of HCWB opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.83. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 2,516.84% and a negative net margin of 1,712.94%.

Insider Transactions at HCW Biologics

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $220,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,260. This trade represents a 24.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee Flowers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $25,012.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,720. This represents a 20.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $305,032. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

