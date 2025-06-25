National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:AYA FY2027 Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AYA opened at C$12.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.58. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$58,850.00. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

