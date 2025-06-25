TSE:DIV FY2026 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 19th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIV. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.10 to C$3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.87. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0208 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

