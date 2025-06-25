Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for NVIDIA Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

