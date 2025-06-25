Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Keyera’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.18.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$43.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$35.35 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

