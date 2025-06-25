Markel Group FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $94.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $94.16. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $28.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $27.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $24.86 EPS.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,990.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.85. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,883.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,834.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.