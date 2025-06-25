Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Analog Devices FY2025 Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.98 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

