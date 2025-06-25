Northland Capmk Weighs in on APEI Q2 Earnings

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk analyst L. Horton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. American Public Education has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $536.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,793.49. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 127,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $3,752,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,150 shares in the company, valued at $48,920,867.50. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,736 shares of company stock worth $19,211,182. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

