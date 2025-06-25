Q3 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $177.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.52. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in High Tide by 1,026.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 8,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

