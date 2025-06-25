FY2025 EPS Estimate for Lundin Mining Increased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, June 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.91.

LUN opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.28.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,265,934. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

