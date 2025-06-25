Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DNTH Q2 Earnings

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $18.14 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 1,544.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,333 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,341,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,700,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 625,069 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

