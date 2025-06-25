JetBlue Airways Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Bank of America cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

JBLU stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

