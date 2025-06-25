Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for ProPetro Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.17. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,449,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 212,925 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 531,751 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $11,757,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $14,079,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $8,634,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.