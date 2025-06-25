What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AEP Q3 Earnings?

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after acquiring an additional 543,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.