NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

Get NVR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,283.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7,510.39. NVR has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,565,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in NVR by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.