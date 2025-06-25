La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

LZB opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 273.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after buying an additional 393,365 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 68.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $10,806,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

