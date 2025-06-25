Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $140.00 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $1,158,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,220.60. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $72,371.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,585.65. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

