Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of CODA opened at $7.83 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

