AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

AVAV opened at $193.28 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

